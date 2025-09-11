Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Refrigerations ties-up with Smardt Chillers

Shree Refrigerations ties-up with Smardt Chillers

Sep 11 2025
To strengthen its presence in data center cooling segment in India

Shree Refrigerations (SRL) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trezor Technologies, has tied up with Canada-based Smardt Chillers, a global player in oil-free chillers for data centre cooling solutions.

The association aims to strengthen the company's presence in the $1.9 billion data center cooling segment in India. Trezor Technologies will handle the promotion, marketing, sales, installation, and after-sales services of Smardt chillers across India. Smardt Chillers will provide the necessary technical support, training, and promotional materials while sharing marketing costs with Trezor.

This collaboration enables Shree Refrigerations to expand its footprint in the high-growth data center sector while leveraging Smardt's international expertise in advanced chiller solutions. The agreement is not a related-party transaction and carries no impact on the management or control of Shree Refrigerations.

Through this strategic association, SRL will bring state-of-the-art magnetic bearing chiller technology , specially designed for mission-critical data center applications, the company said on Tuesday.

RG Shende, Chairman and Managing Director, Shree Refrigerations, said, Data centers demand the highest levels of efficiency and uptime. Our association with Smardt allows us to deliver cutting-edge magnetic bearing chiller technology to Indian customers, strengthening our commitment to deliver efficient and reliable cooling solutions for mission-critical infrastructure .

Shende added that this portfolio expansion opens new opportunities for the company beyond the traditional defence base. Over the next three years, SRL expects this vertical to contribute 10-15% revenues, creating a balanced business mix while unlocking additional growth and margin potential, he said.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

