TCS launches Chiplet-based System Engineering Services to empower semiconductor companies

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of its Chiplet-based System Engineering Services, designed to help semiconductor companies push the boundaries of traditional chip design. By using chiplets (which are small integrated circuits that serve as building blocks of larger chips), TCS is enabling chipmakers to deliver faster, efficient, and more powerful processors at a time when global demand for advanced semiconductors is soaring.

The timing of this launch is significant for India. The country's semiconductor market valued at $45-50 billion in 2024-2025, is projected to more than double to $100-110 billion by 2030. With government support through the ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission, the country is positioning itself as a major global hub for chip design and manufacturing. Already, India is home to 20% of the world's chip design engineers, and leading global players are investing in manufacturing and assembly facilities. TCS' new services are expected to strengthen this momentum by giving both Indian and international companies access to world class expertise in chip-to-system engineering.

The semiconductor industry is at a turning point. Making chips smaller by shrinking transistors to fit more onto a large chip is no longer sufficient. To address these challenges, the industry is shifting toward chiplet based design where multiple smaller chips can be mixed and matched for different needs. This approach overcomes the bottlenecks of scaling and enables companies to speed up product launches and cut costs. With AI, cloud computing, smartphones, electric vehicles, and connected devices driving massive chip demand, this change in design strategy comes at a critical moment.

V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS said, "Semiconductors are the foundational technology driving digital innovation and powering differentiated experiences. TCS Chiplet-based System Engineering services will help semiconductor enterprises accelerate chiplets tapeout driving flexibility, scalability and faster time to market. Our extensive investments in next-gen technologies, contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry, and strong track record in execution make us the preferred partner to drive innovation at scale.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

