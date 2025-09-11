Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shyam Metalics forays into crash barrier segment

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Aims to capture 8-10% market share in FY 2025-26

Shyam Metalics & Energy has announced its strategic foray into the crash barrier segment, aiming to capture a market share of 8-10% in FY 2025-26. The company has commenced production at its state-of-the-art Giridih facility, which houses an annual capacity of 24,000 MTPA and employs over 150 skilled professionals.

With India's infrastructure investments expected to grow demand for crash barriers by 25% annually, Shyam Metalics is well-positioned to expand its presence. With an investment of Rs 50 crore and production capacity of 60,000 MTPA, a new Crash Barrier manufacturing facility is planned for Sambalpur to serve the South and West markets. Additionally in FY 2026-2027, the company plans to expand its product portfolio at Giridih in its Phase 2 with an additional investment of ₹ 50 crore, diversify production into Transmission Line Towers, Railway Electrification Structures, Solar Panel Structures, Lighting Poles, etc.

In August 2025, the Giridih plant, which was founded in 2014, started producing Crash Barriers. It operates round-the-clock, ensuring quick turnaround times while adhering to global quality and IS standards, including galvanization unit for long-term durability. The current product portfolio includes W Metal Beam Crash Barriers, Thrie Metal Beam Crash Barriers, and W Beam Railway Guard Rails, catering to projects of Indian Railways and National Highways.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

