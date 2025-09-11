Shyam Metalics forays into crash barrier segment

Aims to capture 8-10% market share in FY 2025-26

Shyam Metalics & Energy has announced its strategic foray into the crash barrier segment, aiming to capture a market share of 8-10% in FY 2025-26. The company has commenced production at its state-of-the-art Giridih facility, which houses an annual capacity of 24,000 MTPA and employs over 150 skilled professionals.

With India's infrastructure investments expected to grow demand for crash barriers by 25% annually, Shyam Metalics is well-positioned to expand its presence. With an investment of Rs 50 crore and production capacity of 60,000 MTPA, a new Crash Barrier manufacturing facility is planned for Sambalpur to serve the South and West markets. Additionally in FY 2026-2027, the company plans to expand its product portfolio at Giridih in its Phase 2 with an additional investment of ₹ 50 crore, diversify production into Transmission Line Towers, Railway Electrification Structures, Solar Panel Structures, Lighting Poles, etc.