Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tega and Apollo Funds consortium to acquire Molycop

Tega and Apollo Funds consortium to acquire Molycop

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At an enterprise value of USD 1.5 billion

Tega Industries in consortium with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE: APO) (Apollo Funds) has today entered into a term sheet to acquire Molycop, a leading global supplier in grinding media for the mining industry, from an affiliate of American Industrial Partners (AIP) at an enterprise value of ~USD 1.5 billion.

This strategic, complementary acquisition will establish Tega Industries as one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of 'critical-to-operate' consumables for certain production steps in the mining, mineral processing and material handling industries with an innovative and differentiated product portfolio. The two entities, Tega Industries and Molycop, together delivered USD 1.73 billion (~INR 15,207 crore) in revenue and USD 217 million (~INR 1,906 crore) in EBITDA (as per latest available annual audited financial statements) reflecting consolidated performance prior to minority interest adjustments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade sideways; media shares jump

Shree Refrigerations ties-up with Smardt Chillers

Shyam Metalics forays into crash barrier segment

Adani Power secures 1600 MW power supply order from MP Power Management Company

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story