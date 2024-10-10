Lotus Chocolate hits the floor after Q2 PAT falls 24% sequentially

Lotus Chocolate Company was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 1,892.15 after the company's standalone net profit declined 23.64% to Rs 5.23 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 6.86 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 9.21% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 128.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations declined 9.21% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 128.29 crore in the September 2024 quarter. On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit was at Rs 5.23 crore in Q2 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 0.09 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operation stood at Rs 128.29 crore in Q2 FY25, up 166.82% YoY. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before tax was at Rs 7.03 crore during the quarter, down 32.40% QoQ and up 1,368% YoY.

Total expenses stood at Rs 121.44 crore in second quarter of FY25 (down 7.31% QoQ and up 151% YoY). The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 118.89 crore (down 87.38% QoQ and up 187.59% YoY) and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 4.22 crore (up 22.31% QoQ and up 98.12% YoY) during the period under review.

On half yearly basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 12.09 crore in H1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 0.44 crore posted in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 269.60 crore in H1 FY25, registering a growth of 227.54% year on year.

Lotus Chocolate Company manufactures the finest chocolates, cocoa products, and cocoa derivatives. Its products are supplied to chocolate makers and chocolate users across the world, from local bakeries to multinational companies. It is owned by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which is the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News