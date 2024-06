Moody's Rating (Moody's) has upgraded the credit rating of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) and Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V (SMRP B.V), a wholly owned subsidiary of SAMIL. The long term rating for both companies has been upgraded from Ba1(Under review for upgrade) to Baa3(Outlook Stable).

