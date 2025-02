Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 0.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.78% to Rs 743.13 crore

Net profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 0.23% to Rs 34.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 743.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 780.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.743.13780.417.877.7558.6955.8947.0044.6934.1734.25

