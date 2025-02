Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 15.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 727.80 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 15.98% to Rs 55.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 727.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 712.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.727.80712.6417.4616.94115.77104.4771.3066.6255.6748.00

