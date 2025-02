Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.39% to Rs 18.37 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 166.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.18.3717.435.442.930.990.520.800.380.560.21

