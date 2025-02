Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 128.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.54% to Rs 21.52 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation rose 128.00% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 80.54% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.21.5211.9213.5213.932.361.192.090.881.710.75

