Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.7017.053.172.460.520.440.340.280.220.17

