Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit declines 18.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 18.47% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 77.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

