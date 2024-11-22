Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit declines 65.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 3.62 croreNet profit of Sangam Health Care Products declined 65.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.623.05 19 OPM %10.2216.39 -PBDT0.370.50 -26 PBT0.070.20 -65 NP0.070.20 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News