Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit declines 65.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 3.62 crore

Net profit of Sangam Health Care Products declined 65.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

