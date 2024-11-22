Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit declines 65.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit declines 65.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 3.62 crore

Net profit of Sangam Health Care Products declined 65.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.623.05 19 OPM %10.2216.39 -PBDT0.370.50 -26 PBT0.070.20 -65 NP0.070.20 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Japan up, China falls

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Hazlewood gets Padikkal, KL grinding it out

Pralhad Joshi issues public apology for remarks on Justice Michael D'Cunha

IND vs AUS: No Ashwin, Jadeja in India's Playing 11, first time in 3 years

NPP asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story