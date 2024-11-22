Samyak International consolidated net profit declines 41.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.88% to Rs 7.14 crore

Net profit of Samyak International declined 41.13% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.146.9425.6333.721.612.22-0.051.410.831.41

