Samyak International consolidated net profit declines 41.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.88% to Rs 7.14 croreNet profit of Samyak International declined 41.13% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.146.94 3 OPM %25.6333.72 -PBDT1.612.22 -27 PBT-0.051.41 PL NP0.831.41 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News