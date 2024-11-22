Victoria Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1375.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 260.98% to Rs 40.61 croreNet profit of Victoria Enterprises rose 1375.00% to Rs 25.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 260.98% to Rs 40.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.6111.25 261 OPM %76.0915.91 -PBDT30.911.81 1608 PBT30.861.75 1663 NP25.371.72 1375
Powered by Capital Market - Live News