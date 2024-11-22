Victoria Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1375.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 260.98% to Rs 40.61 crore

Net profit of Victoria Enterprises rose 1375.00% to Rs 25.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 260.98% to Rs 40.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.40.6111.2576.0915.9130.911.8130.861.7525.371.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News