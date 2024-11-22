Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Victoria Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1375.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Victoria Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1375.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 260.98% to Rs 40.61 crore

Net profit of Victoria Enterprises rose 1375.00% to Rs 25.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 260.98% to Rs 40.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.6111.25 261 OPM %76.0915.91 -PBDT30.911.81 1608 PBT30.861.75 1663 NP25.371.72 1375

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Japan up, China falls

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Hazlewood gets Padikkal, KL grinding it out

Pralhad Joshi issues public apology for remarks on Justice Michael D'Cunha

IND vs AUS: No Ashwin, Jadeja in India's Playing 11, first time in 3 years

NPP asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story