KCD Industries India standalone net profit declines 81.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 74.53% to Rs 1.61 crore

Net profit of KCD Industries India declined 81.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 74.53% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.616.32 -75 OPM %13.665.06 -PBDT0.220.80 -73 PBT0.220.80 -73 NP0.150.80 -81

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

