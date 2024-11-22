KCD Industries India standalone net profit declines 81.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 74.53% to Rs 1.61 crore

Net profit of KCD Industries India declined 81.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 74.53% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.616.3213.665.060.220.800.220.800.150.80

