Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 316.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.37% to Rs 786.18 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) rose 316.76% to Rs 23.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 786.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 675.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.786.18675.619.798.2346.2032.4335.744.6623.135.55

