Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 304.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.45% to Rs 113.55 crore

Net profit of Orient Ceratech rose 304.86% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.45% to Rs 113.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.113.5570.3311.1910.0813.306.239.812.597.491.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News