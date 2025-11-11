Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 72.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 392.38 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 72.49% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 392.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 361.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.392.38361.4211.7811.3637.6533.8118.5216.043.3112.03

