Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 0.32%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1204.7, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.2% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1204.7, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has risen around 1.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18809.45, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1206.5, up 0.16% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up 52.2% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 55.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

