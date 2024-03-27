National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 0.23%, gains for five straight sessions

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 152.25, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.67% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% gain in NIFTY and a 53.42% gain in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.25, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has dropped around 0% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8161.2, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 233.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.9, up 0.23% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 99.67% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% gain in NIFTY and a 53.42% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News