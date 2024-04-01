Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Kota Tollway and IRB Gwalior Tollway commence toll collection

IRB Kota Tollway and IRB Gwalior Tollway commence toll collection

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
With effect from 01 April 2024

IRB Kota Tollway- the Project SPV for Tolling, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Kota Bypass and Cable Stay Bridge on NH-76 (New NH-27) in the state of Rajasthan and IRB Gwalior Tollway - the Project SPV for Tolling, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Gwalior-Jhansi section from km 0.00 to km 103.000 (revised section Km. 16.000 to Km. 98.455) of NH-75 (New NH-44) in the State of or the Project have commenced toll collection on the Project w.e.f. 01 April 2024.

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

