Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 7.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 7.54% to Rs 76.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.27% to Rs 475.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 524.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

