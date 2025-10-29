Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nureca Ltd, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup, 3i Infotech Ltd and Globale Tessile Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2025.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd crashed 9.27% to Rs 115.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25521 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd lost 8.88% to Rs 262.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12479 shares in the past one month. Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 8.47% to Rs 0.54. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month. 3i Infotech Ltd shed 7.66% to Rs 18.93. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78375 shares in the past one month.