Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.98% to Rs 15.00 crore

Net profit of Expo Engineering and Projects rose 28.79% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.98% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.0031.9013.335.610.950.780.850.660.850.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News