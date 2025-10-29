Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Finance notifies rules to modernize and digitize nomination process for bank customers

Ministry of Finance notifies rules to modernize and digitize nomination process for bank customers

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ministry of Finance has notified the Banking Companies (Nomination) Rules, 2025 to modernize, simplify, and digitize the nomination process for bank customers in India. These Rules are in supersession of the Banking Companies (Nomination) Rules, 1985 and the Co-operative Banks (Nomination) Rules, 1985. The provisions will come into force on 1-11-2025.

For nomination in respect of deposits, a person (or group of people) who have a bank deposit can name up to 4 individuals as nominees. These nominees can be chosen to receive the deposit either successively or simultaneously. Nomination can be made either in the, Nomination Form, Electronic or digital mode ("e-nomination") in cases where the Banking Company has made such facility available.

E-nomination will be permitted if it enables the depositor/ all the depositors to nominate 1 or more individuals not exceeding 4, either successively or simultaneously. It will also be permitted if it obtains all necessary details prescribed in the Nomination Form or e-nomination and if it ensures that the nomination is authenticated, validating and confirming the credentials of the depositor. It should have a system of alerting the depositor for all nominations made.

Methods of authentication of nomination include electronic signature, Reliable electronic authentication technique which is specified in the Second Schedule to the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Internet or Mobile banking application.

Nominations can be made only for deposits held in the personal name, and not for those held as representatives. In case the nominee is a minor- the depositor can also name an adult to receive the deposit on the minor's behalf in case the depositor/ depositors passes away while the nominee is still a minor. Subsequent nominations will cancel the previous nominations. If a deposit is held by more than 1 person, then all of them have to agree to cancel or change the nominations.

Nomination in respect of articles in safe custody can be made in favor of 1 or more individuals but not exceeding 4. Nomination in respect of safety lockers: If 1 or more individuals rent a locker, whether inside the safe deposit value of banking company or elsewhere, they can nominate up to 4 people, but only in a specific order (successively).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Varun Beverages spurts after Q3 results; to enter alcoholic drinks segment

Supreme Power Equipment secures Rs 5-cr order

Aegis Logistics approves sale of 51% stake in its step-down subsidiary Hindustan Aegis LPG

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story