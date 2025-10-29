Supreme Power Equipment secures Rs 5-cr order

Supreme Power Equipment announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 4.86 crore from an EPC company based in Bangalore for the supply of power transformers.

The order entails the supply of two 20 MVA, 66/11 kV power transformers for an EPC company based in Bangalore and is to be executed within eight months.

Supreme Power Equipment is engaged in manufacturing, upgrading, and renovating various types of transformers, including power, generator, and windmill transformers.

Shares of Supreme Power Equipment rose 0.52% to 212.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News