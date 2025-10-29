Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Power Equipment secures Rs 5-cr order

Supreme Power Equipment secures Rs 5-cr order

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Supreme Power Equipment announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 4.86 crore from an EPC company based in Bangalore for the supply of power transformers.

The order entails the supply of two 20 MVA, 66/11 kV power transformers for an EPC company based in Bangalore and is to be executed within eight months.

Supreme Power Equipment is engaged in manufacturing, upgrading, and renovating various types of transformers, including power, generator, and windmill transformers.

Shares of Supreme Power Equipment rose 0.52% to 212.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aegis Logistics approves sale of 51% stake in its step-down subsidiary Hindustan Aegis LPG

Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 2,300 equity shares under ESOS

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ticagrelor Tablets

Arvind SmartSpaces forays into Vadodara residential market

Solarworld Energy surges after bagging EPC contract worth Rs 802 crore

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story