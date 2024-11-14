Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 16.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 19.77 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 16.50% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 19.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.7717.02 16 OPM %11.7910.99 -PBDT2.031.72 18 PBT1.621.45 12 NP1.201.03 17

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

