Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 16.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 16.50% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 19.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.7717.0211.7910.992.031.721.621.451.201.03

