Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 16.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 19.77 croreNet profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 16.50% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 19.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.7717.02 16 OPM %11.7910.99 -PBDT2.031.72 18 PBT1.621.45 12 NP1.201.03 17
