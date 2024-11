Modern Malleables standalone net profit declines 97.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.87% to Rs 10.50 crore

Net profit of Modern Malleables declined 97.36% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 68.87% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.5033.734.1940.170.4413.830.2713.660.2710.22

