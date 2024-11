Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.35% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of Sar Auto Products declined 23.81% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.35% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.355.2013.7910.380.840.670.320.420.320.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News