Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 16.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 5:09 PM IST
Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 913.91 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 16.35% to Rs 198.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 170.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 913.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1040.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales913.911040.19 -12 OPM %28.5120.66 -PBDT299.81262.99 14 PBT254.81218.09 17 NP198.76170.83 16

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

