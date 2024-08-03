Vision Cinemas reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 65.63% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net loss of Vision Cinemas reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 65.63% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.32 -66 OPM %-190.9128.13 -PBDT-0.210.09 PL PBT-0.260.04 PL NP-0.260.04 PL

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

