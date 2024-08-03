Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 03 2024
Sales decline 11.33% to Rs 187.82 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 13.43% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 187.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 211.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales187.82211.82 -11 OPM %9.898.56 -PBDT20.1118.30 10 PBT18.7817.15 10 NP14.2712.58 13

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

