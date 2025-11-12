Sarda Metals & Alloys receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Sarda Energy & Minerals announced that the credit ratings for bank facilities of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Sarda Metals & Alloys - have been re-affirmed as under:

Total bank facilities rated - Rs 659.81 crore

Long term rating - CRISIL A/ Positive (Outlook revised from Stable; Rating Reaffirmed)

Short term rating - CRISIL A1 (Reaffirmed)

