Sarda Metals & Alloys receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
Sarda Energy & Minerals announced that the credit ratings for bank facilities of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Sarda Metals & Alloys - have been re-affirmed as under:

Total bank facilities rated - Rs 659.81 crore
Long term rating - CRISIL A/ Positive (Outlook revised from Stable; Rating Reaffirmed)
Short term rating - CRISIL A1 (Reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

