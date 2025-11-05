Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 2.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.88% to Rs 230.03 crore

Net profit of Saregama India declined 2.54% to Rs 43.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 230.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 241.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

