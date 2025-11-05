Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 32.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 918.10 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi declined 32.52% to Rs 154.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 918.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 955.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.918.10955.0921.0627.89238.17325.85214.72298.70154.82229.43

