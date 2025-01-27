Saregama India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 469.8, down 7.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.79% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 26.01% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 469.8, down 7.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.Saregama India Ltd has gained around 1.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 13.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1643.4, down 3.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

