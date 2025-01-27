Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.24, down 4.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.79% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 12.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.24, down 4.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has lost around 13.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33263.55, down 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 261.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 278.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

