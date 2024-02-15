Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India Ltd soars 2.13%

Saregama India Ltd soars 2.13%

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 367.05, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.78% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.37% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 367.05, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Saregama India Ltd has risen around 2.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2146, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

