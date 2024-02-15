Coal India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 476, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.93% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.66% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 476, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 24.64% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39253.5, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 188.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 471.95, up 1.99% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 120.93% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.66% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News