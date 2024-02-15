Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Coal India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 476, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.93% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.66% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 476, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 24.64% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39253.5, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 188.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 471.95, up 1.99% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 120.93% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.66% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Coal India gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% to Rs 9,094 cr

Jindal Stainless Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Coal India Ltd soars 1.87%

Consecutive Investments &amp; Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2023 quarter

National Coal Index Shows Decline Of 4.75% In December

Benchmarks continue to trade near flat line; European mkt advance

NTPC Ltd soars 2.68%, up for third straight session

Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rises for third straight session

State Bank of India spurts 1.67%, gains for third straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story