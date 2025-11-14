Sarnimal Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.33% to Rs 0.03 crore

Sarnimal Investment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.030.1833.3394.4400.1200.1200.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News