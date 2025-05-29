Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 762.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 762.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1541.24% to Rs 103.07 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries rose 762.50% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1541.24% to Rs 103.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 316.18% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 571.51% to Rs 204.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales103.076.28 1541 204.3430.43 572 OPM %1.42-7.32 -1.73-4.73 - PBDT0.990.23 330 4.091.38 196 PBT0.900.11 718 3.730.90 314 NP0.690.08 763 2.830.68 316

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI confident of inflation aligning over 12 month target range

Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RBI's Balance Sheet up 8.2% on year to Rs 76.25 lakh crore in FY25

Golechha Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Resource mobilisation through preferential allotments and qualified institutional placements doubles Rs 2.2 lakh crore in FY25

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story