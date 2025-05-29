Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 762.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1541.24% to Rs 103.07 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries rose 762.50% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1541.24% to Rs 103.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 316.18% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 571.51% to Rs 204.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

