Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sarvottam Finvest rose 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.43% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.400.6132.5019.670.130.110.130.110.160.08

