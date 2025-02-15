Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.89% to Rs 281.29 crore

Net Loss of Sastasundar Ventures reported to Rs 26.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.89% to Rs 281.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 374.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.281.29374.50-8.430.92-35.5823.32-37.0121.00-26.94-0.75

