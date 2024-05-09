Sat Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 115.42 crore

Net profit of Sat Industries declined 38.11% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 115.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 502.62% to Rs 257.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 500.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 466.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

115.42107.07500.62466.2414.5610.1414.5711.7622.0016.96340.9163.4819.5114.86331.7556.315.969.63257.9242.80

