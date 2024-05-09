Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 51.23% in the March 2024 quarter

TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 51.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 9909.71 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 51.23% to Rs 232.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 9909.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8373.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.20% to Rs 800.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 649.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 39238.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32848.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9909.718373.94 18 39238.7832848.47 19 OPM %15.5213.70 -14.8613.11 - PBDT1012.80739.28 37 3821.482910.29 31 PBT742.99464.14 60 2791.491924.47 45 NP232.23153.56 51 800.39649.65 23

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

