TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 51.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 9909.71 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 51.23% to Rs 232.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 9909.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8373.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.20% to Rs 800.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 649.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 39238.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32848.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

