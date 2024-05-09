Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhav Copper reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Madhav Copper reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 14.58 crore

Net profit of Madhav Copper reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 35.50 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.580 0 35.500 0 OPM %0.620 --3.460 - PBDT4.32-0.56 LP 3.01-3.02 LP PBT3.84-1.12 LP 1.16-5.27 LP NP4.20-1.16 LP 1.23-4.41 LP

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

