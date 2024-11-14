Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 60.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.92% to Rs 22.69 crore

Net profit of Saumya Consultants rose 60.12% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.92% to Rs 22.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.6917.6054.6146.1412.729.0712.679.0213.458.40

