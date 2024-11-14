Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 7.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.93% to Rs 3.86 croreNet profit of Sainik Finance & Industries rose 7.56% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.864.06 -5 OPM %96.3799.51 -PBDT1.311.59 -18 PBT1.311.59 -18 NP1.281.19 8
