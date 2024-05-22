Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sawaca Business Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sawaca Business Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1156.25% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of Sawaca Business Machines reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1156.25% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.36% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 144.03% to Rs 6.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.030.48 1156 6.542.68 144 OPM %-4.15-68.75 --4.74-9.33 - PBDT0.02-0.11 LP 0.710.71 0 PBT0-0.14 100 0.630.60 5 NP0.01-0.01 LP 0.460.55 -16

